Join the Knights of Columbus DeGosbriand Council # 279 on Sunday, Feb. 12, for an old-fashioned all-you-care-to-eat pancake breakfast, 9–11:30 a.m., in the parish center of St. Joseph’s cathedral, 29 Allen St. in Burlington.
The feast will feature bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, blueberry pancakes, French toast, coffee, juice, butter and maple syrup. Admission is $10 and $25 for a family of four. Breakfast benefits seminarians or religious aspirants. Contact David Ely, davidely1986@gmail.com or 802-862-5109, for more information
