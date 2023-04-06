The 2023 KidSafe Collaborative Outstanding Service Awards recognize community heroes who support children, youth and families and go above and beyond in their work to prevent and address child maltreatment.
Marlon Fisher emcees this year’s celebration and KidSafe director Sally Borden will present the awards. The honorees are nominated by their peers from across the spectrum of services for children and families.
The awards will be presented in person and livestream at the DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington, on Monday, April 18, 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $10. More at kidsafevt.org.
