Join Chittenden Solid Waste District for “Trash Talkin’ & the 3 Rs,” Wednesday, April 14, 3-4 p.m., to learn about where all your stuff goes when you are done with it, why it is important to sort unwanted stuff in the right bins, and how it can make a difference in the community and classroom.
Register in advance at bit.ly/2QXxDGR.
