The Vermont Kidney Association holds its annual walk Sunday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St., South Burlington.
The walk starts at 10 a.m. from the pavilion. Look for the green and blue balloons.
Last year’s virtual walk raised over $3,000. This year, the goal is $5,000.
The 2-to-3-mile, out-and-back route fits different abilities. Registration is free a $25 donation to support the association is appreciated.
Register in-person at the event, of if you are not able to participate, consider donating at vermontkidneyassociation.org.
