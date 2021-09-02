Volunteers are needed for the 16th Kelly Brush Ride at Middlebury College on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The ride is a celebration in support of the Kelly Brush Foundation’s mission to inspire and empower people with spinal cord injuries to lead active and engaged lives. Nearly 1,000 riders will gather for 10-, 20-, 50- and 100-mile routes through Addison and Chittenden counties followed by a fun post-ride festival at Middlebury College.
Volunteers make the Kelly Brush Ride possible. Visit kellybrushfoundation.org/ride to sign up to ride or volunteer.
