City councilor and former legislator David Kaufman was chosen as winner of the South Burlington Rotary’s 2020 Fred Tuttle Award.
According to a press release, Kaufman was selected because of his “time energy and wisdom to advance the interests of the people in South Burlington and the state of Vermont for more than 43 years.”
Kaufman served on the House transportation and government operations committee while serving in Montpelier, helping enact legislation that led to Dorset Street reconstruction and the evolution of South Burlington’s city center, the release said.
He is a member of the Dorset Park Skating Association and played a role in the construction of Cairns arenas, has given years to community service, worked as secretary of commerce for the state’s travel and tourism department and founded the Vermont Tourism Network. He is a teacher, too, with the University of Vermont Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.
Because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, Kaufman was given a plaque for the award outside Cairns arena. A donation in his honor will be made by the rotary to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and Vermont Special Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.