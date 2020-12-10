The Junior League of the Champlain Valley has given its 450,000th diaper to a local agency.
In a press release, the group said it had raised $5,805 too, part of a Giving Tuesday community challenge.
The group established a diaper bank — Chittenden County’s first — in 2018, and distributes diapers to 13 of the 14 Vermont counties, out of its South Burlington headquarters.
It is the state’s first National Diaper Bank Network affiliate and has a goal of 100,000 diapers annually. When COVID-19 hit, the release said, it more than quadrupled that goal.
The diaper bank received $50,000 in CARES Act funding from the state.
“We are thrilled that as a 100 percent volunteer-based organization, the JLCV has been able to provide an essential service like diapers during these challenging times,” Amanda Herzberger, Chair of the group’s diaper bank, said.
Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair Jennifer Papillo said, “We are so close to our fundraising goal of $7,500 — the cost of approximately 50,000 diapers — and even $10 makes a world of difference to families struggling with diaper need.”
