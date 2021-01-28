The Joint Urban Ministry Project is holding its first online auction, “Showing Love for JUMP,” from Feb. 1-12.
Check it out, bid on some great items and help a local resource that provides to neighbors in need, working with people to increase self sufficiency and quality of life.
Participate at biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?auctionId=341697338
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.