Each year, birdwatchers nationwide don snow boots and binoculars to scour their hometowns, documenting and enjoying resident winter birds.
This annual tradition, over a century old, has become a powerful tool for understanding the rise and fall of bird populations over time.
Audubon’s 122nd Christmas bird count takes place through Wednesday, Jan. 5.
To join the count, go to bit.ly/3pYzGrW.
