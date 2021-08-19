Job well done

Liz Spitler of Common Roots and Sally Borden of KidsSafe Cooperative each receive checks of $2,294 for their organizations from Diane Chamberlain (center) of Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington from proceeds from its silent auction and ham dinner in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- On mend again from COVID-19, O’Fallon, Mo., man warns: ‘Just don’t be dumb’
- Stowe Free Library staff flee ‘bullying’
- From gang to crew: Black rower finds peace on the water
- Tail of the carport cat-napping, rescue
- Johnson highway foreman arrested for embezzlement
- Jenna’s House opens: A daughter remembered, a family promise kept
- Restaurant spat leads to stabbing
- Big Fish hopes to make giant splash in Stowe seafood scene
- Road rage gets woman arrested
- River Arts showcases introspective local artists
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.