Jay’s Christmas Party has been going on for the past 14 years in South Burlington, but with the emergence of COVID-19, plans had to be changed. To keep everyone safe, they turned the classic house party into a drive-thru festival.
The Christmas party brings in more than 125 volunteers, and this year several high schoolers volunteered in the event for community service school credit. The event is funded by the Pomerleau Family Foundation and took place at the Vibrant Church Dec. 2 and 3.
The event honors Jeannette “Jay” Lefebvre, who worked for the Pomerleau family for more than 40 years as a housekeeper and nanny. When Lefebvre died in 2006, Antonio Pomerleau, a lifelong friend, asked his two daughters if he could commemorate his friend’s life. Lefebvre loved children and Christmas, and Jay’s Christmas Party brings together her two favorite things.
The event is completely free. Around 1,500 kids ages 2 to 12 signed up to take part, along with parents and older siblings. The event featured folks dressed as multiple characters from TV shows, decorated backdrops, lights, displays and a live Nativity scene. Not to mention Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to end the drive-thru. Kids were given presents by volunteers before meeting the Grinch.
