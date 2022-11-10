From dancing snowmen to dangling jingle bells, those once-fashionable-now-outrageous sweaters are about to make a comeback.
The Rotary Club of South Burlington Ugly Sweater Fun Run is back on Sunday, Dec. 11.
“Not on the RUNway, but in a FUN way!”, the club’s 6th annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk, will be held at Fredrick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Beneficiaries of this annual fundraising event are the Rotary Club of South Burlington’s local charity initiatives, in partnership with the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund.
Academic boosters support both students and teachers who seek to engage in extended learning opportunities.
So come out for a day of fun and exercise while proudly wearing your tackiest, craziest and ugliest sweaters. Bring the whole family. Participants will enjoy complimentary food and beverages, a snapshot from the photo booth and a commemorative winter hat. As always, prizes will be awarded to the ugliest sweaters.
Entrance fees are $35 for adults, $15 for kids 12-17, and free for those under 12.
To register, visit southburlingtonrotary.org.
