A live spotted lanternfly was captured on a shipment delivered in Rutland last week.
The insects were either killed or captured, and one live sample was delivered to officials for identification.
At this time, no other evidence of the insects has been found, but officials from the both the forest and parks and food and markets departments conducted a survey of a one-quarter-mile radius from where the bug was found, concentrating searching host trees such as walnuts, willow and tree of heaven.
“While this is a concerning discovery and we take this development very seriously, we also have no knowledge that this indicates a larger problem in Vermont at this time,” said Cary Giguere, director of plant health and agriculture resource management at the state. “People should keep their eyes open for this invasive and destructive insect, and let us know immediately if you find any, even as few as one.”
This insect is attracted to the Tree of Heaven. If this is a tree in your landscape, state officials are asking homeowners to be vigilant and check for this insect. If anyone sees the pest, they are asked to notify the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation or go to vtinvasives.org.
“A suspected spotted lanternfly was brought to the forestry building at the Rutland State Fair on Aug. 17 for identification,” Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation commissioner Michael Snyder said. “The insect was captured by a Vermonter who was concerned it may be an invasive pest and was positively identified as spotted lanternfly the next day. We count on all Vermonters to be our eyes and ears for the detection of exotic invasive species. All the outreach and education has paid off and we thank Vermonters for remaining vigilant.”
Originally from China, the spotted lanternfly is a colorful, eye-catching invasive insect that was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. Despite efforts to contain it, it has been established in eight other states New York and Connecticut.
Agricultural fruit crops such as grape, apple, cherry and peach are all susceptible to damage caused by spotted lanternfly, as well as economically valuable hardwood trees including maple, oak and walnut species.
The invasive ailanthus, or tree of heaven, is the preferred host plant of the pest when it is present, but it also feeds on over 70 different plant species.
Adult spotted lanternflies are about one-inch long. Adults have gray wings with black spots. When the spotted lanternfly’s wings are spread, it exposes a bright red underwing.
