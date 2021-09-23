Interstate views
Photo by Janice Russotti

Janice Russotti of South Burlington grabbed this shot of the sunset Sunday, Sept. 12 on Interstate 189 where exit 13 connects with Shelburne Road. Russotti’s husband, who has traveled all over the world, said this spot “offers one of the best views in the world. Right here in BTV!”

