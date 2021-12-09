The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project (SCHIP) has announced its fall grant awards totaling $15,010.
Recipients included: Champlain Housing Trust, The Charlotte Food Shelf, Chittenden County Young Life, Friends of Lyceum Hinesburg Community Resource Center, Kidpower Vermont, ReSource, Shelburne Nursery School, St. Catherine of Sienna, Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and Vermont Humanities Council.
These awards are made possible because of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art and collectibles at its resale shop next to Shelburne town offices.
Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $779,000 has been distributed.
The next grant application deadline is April 15. More at schipstreasure.org.
Participating faith communities are All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Ascension Lutheran Church, South Burlington; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne; and Vermont Zen Center, Shelburne.
