Gather with Vermont’s LGBTQ and ally communities for a virtual interfaith Pride service, Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m.
The service acknowledges that the greater LGBTQ community, as well as by our diverse religious and philosophical traditions and practices, helps to hold the world together.
The planning committee for the service includes clergy and members from the University of Vermont Interfaith Center, Vermont Zen Center, Ruach haMaqom, The Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Green Mountain Druid Order, The Society of St. Edmund, All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Hillel, First Congregational Church in Essex Junction, The Dignity Foundation, and the Lakota Nation.
For more info visit go.uvm.edu/interfaithpride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.