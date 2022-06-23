The South Burlington School District will not be facilitating the summer food service program, but the Trinity Educational Center will continue to offer meals to as many kids as possible.
Meals will be provided at no cost to all children 18 years and under regardless of race, color, national origin or sex orientation.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis — registration is suggested — at the locations and times as follows:
• Infinite Youth Center UMall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington, all meals are grab and go; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Late pickup for breakfast or lunch, 4-6 p.m.
• O’Dell Apartments, days to be determined. Pickup for breakfast or lunch, 4-6 p.m.
Space is limited for food preparation, and the maximum is 60 breakfasts and 60 lunches daily, Monday through Friday. Meals may be served on Saturdays if the need exists.
The program won’t serve meals on July 4, but participants can order extra meals by Wednesday, June 29, for pick up Friday.
Suggestions? Email Dr. Travia Childs at dr.travia.c@gmail.com or call 802-777-8080. Email to get the link or a document for registration.
