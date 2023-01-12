Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.