There’ll be a South Burlington community luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon at the University Mall on Dorset Street in South Burlington.
The lunch is organized by the Infinitely Pick-A-Project Club and will feature spaghetti, corn, veggies, rolls, fruit, desserts, snacks, hot chocolate and juice. Activities will include games, foosball, bumper pool and painting.
Register with Travia Childs at dr.travia@gmail.com to get the signup link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.