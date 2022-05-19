If it’s time for your car to get a springtime washing, save yourself the work and let kids from the South Burlington Infinite Youth Center take care of it for you, Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the parking lot between the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and South Burlington High School.
The event raises money for the Infinite Youth Center’s summer activities. The cost is by donation.
