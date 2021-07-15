The Trinity Educational Center, Inc. is looking for a few South Burlington students between 12-18 to join its Infinite Youth advisory committee.
The mission of the center is to provide youth and young adults in the community a safe, inclusive, educational and empowering space to help them develop their strengths and talents to better themselves and the larger community.
The center opens at University Mall at the end of July.
Why does the educational center need youth advisors? There is a specific connection missing when adults develop youth programming. Not only do youth develop a strong bond with an organization when their input is used, but it also ensures that the programming is precisely what kids want.
After the center opens, the group is also looking for members with hobbies or experts in their field who would be willing to hold a workshop.
Contact Travia Childs at 802-777-8080 or dr.travia@trinityedcenter.org for information or to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.