Newly elected trustee Amanda Peden joins the Howard Center’s board for a three-year term.
Peden is a financial planner at Commonwealth Financial Group in Burlington. She often speaks at seminars to raise awareness of the importance of financial education.
In other business, officers were elected for one-year terms as follows: Meg O’Donnell as president, Kelly Deforge as vice president, George Philibert as treasurer and Cyndee Cochrane Sturtevant as secretary.
The following board members have been renewed for another three-year term: Daniel Calder of Shelburne, Kelly Deforge of Essex Junction, Trevor Squirrell of Underhill Center, Yves Bradley of Burlington and John McSoley of Essex.
