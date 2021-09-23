Throughout October, Howard Center spotlights mental health in recognition of World Mental Health Day Sunday, Oct. 10, with a virtual speaker series.
All sessions are followed by a question-and-answer period.
• Oct. 7, noon-1 p.m.: Supporting resilience in the face of unrelenting uncertainty with Simha Ravven, chief medical officer of the Howard Center.
• Oct. 13, 4-5:15 p.m.: A conversation with nationally known, best-selling author, host and educator Ashley C. Ford, moderated by Jude Smith Rachele, about Ford’s memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter.”
• Oct. 19, 3-4 p.m.: How parents and caregivers support early childhood years? With social worker Liz Mitchell, early childhood program director at the center.
• Oct. 28, 1-2:30 p.m.: Compassion fatigue for the whole community with Beth Goss, director of client care and coordination.
For more information and to register, visit howardcenter.org. Advance registration is free but required.
