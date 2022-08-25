“When Survivors Give Birth” will be presented by Howard Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with Washington-based trainer Selena Shelley.
This virtual, daylong training for professionals about working with trauma survivors before, during and after birth is designed for those serving pregnant, birthing and postpartum families.
It offers nurses, doulas, midwives, social workers, physicians, psychotherapists, childbirth educators and others the resources and tools they need to better serve their clients or patients, many of whom may not disclose a history of sexual abuse.
Questions? Call 802-488-6912. Register for this free training at howardcenter.org.
