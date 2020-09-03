Howard Center recently received a $20,000 grant from the Kelsey Trust. Howard Center provides mental health, substance use and developmental services and supports to over 16,000 children, adults and families each year.
The grant will support programming and services that were adversely affected by COVID-19.
The Kelsey Trust is a family foundation established in 1988 by Sally Patrick Johnson to benefit the people and protect the environment of the Lake Champlain Basin. The trust honors the lives and work of Robert Fleming Patrick and Jonathan Kelsey Woods. Since 1989 the trust has worked collaboratively with the Vermont Community Foundation, which assists with its grant making.
