RJ Noonan coached generations of runners at Rice Memorial High School. A 2010 inductee to the Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame, his impact on the running community was felt statewide.
The annual RJ Rice Run honors his service and is a fun, low-key 5K for runners and walkers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-noon
The fast, relatively flat, and accurately measured course is a mix of grass trails on and off the Rice campus and a portion of the paved South Burlington bike path.
All are welcome. Sign up at rmhsvt.org or contact Christy Bahrenburg at (802) 862-6521 or bahrenburg@rmhsvt.org.
