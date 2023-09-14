Ethan Allen Homestead Museum offers “The Capture and Rescue of Remember Baker” on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.
Roger Tegart, the current president of the Bennington Historical Society, recounts the March 1772 capture of Ethan Allen’s cousin by the Yorkers and the ultimate rescue by the Green Mountain Boys.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated. More information at ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com or 802-865-4556.
