Ethan Allen Homestead Museum hosts “Writing Historic Fiction” on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. with local author Angela Moody.
Moody will provide insight into how one begins to write historic fiction, so the program is ideal for anyone considering writing historic fiction or for those who are curious about the writing process.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
