On Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m., archeologist Niels Rinehart will review excavations at the Ethan Allen Homestead from 1979 to 1997, summarizing findings and directions for future research.
The talk, “The Archeology of the Ethan Allen Homestead: Thousands of Artifacts & Unanswered Questions,” will be in person and Zoom.
Register at ethanallenhomestead.org
