On Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Ethan Allen Homestead’s head gardener, Tom Sharpley, discusses the accomplishments of Allen’s wife, Frances, Vermont’s first known botanist.
The presentation at the homestead will explore what 18th-century gardeners were growing and how they used their gardens to provide more than just food for their communities.
For more information, email ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com.
