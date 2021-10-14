Join the Ethan Allen Homestead virtually for an introduction and a viewing of the documentary “1609: The Other Side of History,” Sunday, Oct. 17, 2-3:30 p.m.
The film explores the complexity of the little-known Native and European material cultures that complemented and blended with each other in the summer of 1609, and the complete clothing, transportation, navigation and martial artifact systems that permitted 60 Native Alliance and French warriors to overcome a vastly superior Iroquois army.
More information at ethanallenhomestead@gmail.com.
