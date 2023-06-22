Celebrate Ethan Allen Day, a Vermont state holiday, on Friday, June 23, by visiting Allen’s last home in Burlington, the Ethan Allen Homestead, which plans a weekend of events.
Vermont residents get in free on Ethan Allen Day just by showing a Vermont ID. To plan a visit, visit ethanallenhomestead.org.
Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, also features a Revolutionary War reenactment. Encampment reenactments will be held June 24 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and June 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Ethan Allen Homestead monthly lecture series will begin at 2 p.m. on June 25, 2 p.m. with local historian and author Glenn Fay. Fay will present “An Intimate History of the Ethan and Fanny Allen Family in Burlington 1787-1789.”
The lecture is free with a recommended donation (for those who are financially able) of $10.
This event will be held in-person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.