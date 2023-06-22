The Homestead Book Club will meet on Sunday Aug. 6, 3-4 p.m. at the Homestead Museum to discuss “Blindspot,” a historic fiction novel that takes place in revolutionary Boston. Two Harvard history professors wrote the book to celebrate ordinary people caught up in extraordinary times.
Preregistration is required but book talk is free.
Check out ethanallehomestead.org for a schedule of demonstrations and tours for the Ethan Allen Day weekend or to register for the book club.
