On Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 6:45 p.m., the South Burlington Public Library will host a home-buying workshop. Whether you’re buying a house for the first time or re-entering the housing market after several years, navigating this process can feel overwhelming.
Fortunately, this education course is here to help homebuyers wade through all this information and become better prepared to make a purchase. Even if you consider yourself a savvy homebuyer already, this class can be well worth your time since you will have the opportunity to meet with a local mortgage lender, two area realtors, a home inspector, real estate attorney and appraiser during this 60–90 minute class.
While each person will present information to help educate and assist you, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and meet one on one with them after the presentation is complete. how each expert can assist in making the process easier.
