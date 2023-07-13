On Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m., the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum’s free monthly lecture series presents “Holocaust History and Its Connections in Vermont” by Vermont Holocaust Memorial members Miriam Rosenbloom and Tom Glaser.
Vermont Holocaust Memorial vice president and daughter of Holocaust survivors, Rosenbloom will share the background and efforts of the nonprofit organization, including its goals, mission and vision.
Glaser, a son of Holocaust survivors and a Vermont Holocaust Memorial speaker bureau member from Shelburne, will share a presentation of his family’s harrowing story of survival through the Holocaust. By imparting the lessons to be learned from these legacies Rosenbloom and Glaser hope that current and future generations of Vermonters will become respectful of all.
At the conclusion of the presentation, participants will be invited to take part in the Leaf Project, a memorial to the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.
