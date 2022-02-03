The theme of this year’s Vermont Holocaust Memorial education competition for students is “How does the story of one Holocaust survivor inspire you or give you hope in the face of today’s challenges?”
Submissions from a variety of media, including video, art, prose or poetry will be accepted.
Deadline for submissions is Monday, March 7.
Cash prizes include $100 for first place, $75 for second and $50 for third in three age categories.
For details and contest rules go to holocaustmemorial-vt.org.
