The Vermont Holocaust Memorial holds its third educators’ workshop, “Analyzing Propaganda and Teaching Media Literacy: The Holocaust as a Case Study,” to study the Holocaust through the lens of media, by examining propaganda deployed by the Nazis to discriminate against Jews and other minorities March 22 in Burlington.
Educators will gain tools to facilitate classroom discussions on the role and impact of Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust and enable relevant, critical analysis by their students of contemporary media.
The Vermont Holocaust Memorial is the state’s sole voice advocating for Holocaust education as a means of transmitting the tragic lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism and intolerance.
“Prejudice and hatred, including antisemitism and other forms of racism, are on the rise in these polarized times,” said Debora Steinerman, president and cofounder. “Just as hatred has found new outlets through the internet, teachers must be provided new tools and insights to help their students take a stand.”
Jesse Tannetta, program manager at Echoes & Reflections, will facilitate the workshop. More at holocaustmemorial-vt.org and echoesandreflections.org.
