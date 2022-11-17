On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Feeding Chittenden will begin to distribute turkeys to food-insecure families as part of its Holidays Without Hunger campaign between now and the end of the year.
Feeding Chittenden hopes to feed 10,000 families. An online contribution is the safest and easiest way to help a family in need this holiday season, and as little as $25 will help feed a family of four. Donations are welcome at feedingchittenden.org or by texting the word GIVE to 802-242-5953.
Community members can also contribute through a virtual food drive by filling a virtual shopping cart with the most needed items — all without leaving home. The products in the virtual drive include turkeys, potatoes and stuffing, and will be purchased at wholesale rates and below, nearly doubling the value of monetary donations.
Feeding Chittenden Thanksgiving meal: Community Resource Center, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1-3 p.m.
Hours for donors and community supporters: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Hours for those needing food assistance: Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Nov. 18, 21, 22 and 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Donors can still drop off turkeys and donations at 228 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington. Donations of turkey breasts and roasts, as well as holiday fixings such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and green beans will also be accepted.
