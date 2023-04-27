On Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m., Robert McMaster will review the life and legacy of Edward Hitchcock, America’s first dinosaur expert.
McMaster will examine Hitchcock’s central role in developing the world’s understanding of dinosaurs and discuss his work in Vermont where he completed the first geological survey of the Green Mountain State in 1861.
Hitchcock was one of 19th-century America’s most eminent scientists. He was the first American scientist to publicly embrace the theory of continental glaciation, but he is better known for his landmark research on what he called the “fossil footmarks” of the Connecticut Valley.
Register for the link at bit.ly/3DVjRuc
