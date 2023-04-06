The Vermont Historical Society hosts Vermont History Day, an annual educational competition for middle and high school-aged students to earn a chance to compete at the National History Day competition.
More than 230 students from around the state will compete at this year’s event on Saturday, April 8, at University of Vermont’s Davis Center in Burlington.
The program is open to Vermont students in grades five through twelve and home study students ages 10 to 18.
National History Day poses a new theme each year to challenge students to frame and explore some aspect of a historical topic. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Participating students can enter a project in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.
Students who place first or second in their category will be invited to the annual National History Day competition June 11-15 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
