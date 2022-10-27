On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington Vera Longtoe Sheehan speaks on “Erasure, Eugenics, and Ethnocide, and the survival of the Abenaki.”
The free event is open to the public with ample parking and refreshments provided.
Visit cchsvt.com or email sarah.morganhouse@comcast.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.