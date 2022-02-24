David Holmes will discuss his new book about the 101-year history of the Holmes farm in Charlotte, “On Being a Vermonter and the Rise and Fall of the Holmes Farm, 1822-1923,” Sunday, March 6, 1-2:30 p.m.
This is the only case study of a Vermont farm during this era. The farm, located just south of the Charlotte covered bridge on Lake Champlain, had a leading-edge apple orchard with apple sales to U.S. cities and Europe. The family also bred, raced and sold Morgan horses.
Building on the experience of the family and the farm, Holmes will ponder what it means to be a Vermonter, then and now. The presentation will also include old pictures from the early 1900s.
For the Zoom meeting log-in go the Chittenden County Historical Society website at cchsvt.org.
