Shelburne Historical Society and the Pierson Library sponsor a talk, “Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley,” by Susan Evan McClure, executive director at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., at the Shelburne town hall.
When most people think about Prohibition, they imagine gangsters and bootleggers with Tommy guns and fancy cars in the 1920s. But to truly understand federal Prohibition in the Champlain Valley, you must start earlier than the ratification of the 18th Amendment in 1919.
Vermont actually had statewide prohibition from 1853-1903.
Join the historical society and examine how the Champlain Valley went from being a major producer and consumer of alcohol in the early 1800s to a hotbed of temperance sentiment by the mid-19th century.
The event is free. Please wear a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.