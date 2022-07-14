The Chittenden County Historical Society holds its annual meeting Sunday, July 24, 2-4 p.m., to elect officers and board members, hand out awards and hear the story of the “Pages and Kings of Archibald Street” by historian Elise A. Guyette and teacher and Pates family descendant Rebekah Mortensen, at the Richard Kemp Center, 70 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington.
A new historic marker will soon be unveiled in Burlington’s Old North End to commemorate the Pates, Vermont’s longest running entry in the “Green Book,” which from 1936 to 1966 helped Black motorists find places to stay, eat and gas up the car, among other things while travelling.
Learn why Vermont needed such a book as well as the history of the Pates and King families who ran the establishment on Archibald Street for many decades.
Their complex story includes Buffalo Soldiers, illicit love affairs, a Black baseball team and two Black-owned businesses run by the same family. Descendants and a woman who worked for the Pates will be on hand for a question-and-answer period.
More at cchsvt.org.
