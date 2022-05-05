Chittenden County Historical Society offers “The Essex Junction Syrup Plant: Weaving Together 75 Years of Vermont Maple Syrup,” a talk by Dr. Matthew M. Thomas at Shelburne Sugarworks, 746 Shelburne-Hinesburg Road, Tuesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.
Dessert will be served. The two options are sugar on snow or maple strawberry shortcake or a choice of maple ice creams.
Register your choices and numbers in your party at 802-985-3581 or sarah.morganhouse@comcast.net.
On Sunday, May 15, from 1-2:30 p.m., the Winooski and Chittenden County historical societies offer a history of public transit, “Trolley Wires to Rubber Tires: Burlington, Winooski, Essex Junction, Vermont 1885-Present,” with James R. Jones, at the senior center, 123 Barlow St., Winooski.
