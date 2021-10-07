On Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m., join Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester, for a walk through Red Rocks Park in South Burlington.
As county forester, Tapper advises landowners, municipalities and conservation organizations on how to care for and responsibly manage their forests for wood, water, air, wildlife, carbon sequestration and storage, climate change resilience and more. Bring your questions about forests, forest management and the unique ecology of Red Rocks.
Capacity is limited and registration is required to participate. Anyone that does not register will not be allowed to participate in the event the day of. Register at https://bit.ly/3oxzwJh.
