Help support the South Burlington High School instrumental music department by participating in its annual Christmas tree pick-up on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Trees will be picked up in all South Burlington neighborhoods for a small fee. Prices are as follows: Small trees, $10 minimum; medium trees, $15 minimum; and large trees, $20 minimum.
Just make your check payable to “SBHS Music,” put it in an envelope and plastic bag and attach it to your tree.
Put trees by the curb no later than 10 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 7, and a music student will take care of the rest. Trees will be brought to McNeil’s generating plant (in the Intervale) and will be repurposed into fuel.
For condo and apartment dwellers, bring trees to the front of the development and leave it by the curb. It is difficult to bring a large truck into the narrow corners of some developments.
If your tree is not picked up by 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, call Christina at 802-373-6937 and it will be taken care of promptly.
