Have a gambling problem?
Howard Center’s spring community education series kicks off Monday, March 28, 6-7 p.m. with “Gambling and its Effects.”
A panel discussion and question-and-answer period will be led by Dan Hall and Mallory Stunell of the Howard Center, Jacqueline Posley from the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, and Cait Huble from the National Council on Problem Gambling.
The talk is free and open to the public. For more information go to howardcenter.org or call 802-488-6912.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.