The South Burlington planning department is studying the intersection of Swift and Spear Streets and needs your input.
Over the next several months, the department, regional planners and their design consultants will be exploring options to improve walking, bicycling and driving through the intersection of Swift and Spear streets.
Learn more about this project and provide input about your experiences at this intersection. Public input will be used to create alternative design options and proposed improvements.
Take the online survey at bit.ly/3f2BdK0.
