Vermont State Parks is asking kids to join in a statewide scavenger hunt in hopes of earning a free day on one of the organization’s parks.
The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is accessible online — download a score sheet, choose from activities to do, take a photo doing it and get points.
Once participants reach 250 points, they’re asked to turn in score sheets, photos and accompanying materials to get a gold VIP day entry pass, good for 2021 and 2022.
Activities include hiking to a waterfall, skipping stones, creating a nature journal and more. Bonus activities will appear on the State Parks’ Facebook page or website.
“This year more than ever, Vermont kids need to get away from computer screens and enjoy some challenging and enriching outdoor experiences,” said Nate McKeen, Director of Vermont State Parks. “This program gives kids the opportunity to gain confidence by learning new skills and achieving goals. When they complete the challenge and get that gold VIP coin for free park entry, it’s a real badge of honor.”
The challenge is on, and runs through Oct. 15.
See vtstateparks.com/venture-vermont.html for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.