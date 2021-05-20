The Friends of the South Burlington Public Library has made a $6,500 donation to the ASPIRE campaign for the city’s new library.
Current and former officers of the Friends gathered together in the new library space to present the gift to Jay Pasackow, president of the South Burlington Library Foundation, which has been leading the community-wide ASPIRE fundraising effort.
The primary goals of the campaign are to create engaging spaces, purchase the latest technology needed for learning and interaction, expand materials collections, and to be a destination where everyone of any age or ability will feel welcome.
“The gift will help ensure that the new library is able to realize its full potential, an inspiring gathering place that will be a jewel of learning and inspiration at the heart of South Burlington,” according to a press release.
The Friends, established in 1971, support the library through volunteer efforts, community events and raising funds to supplement library offerings such as the summer reading program, children’s events, and winter concert series. The membership unanimously voted to make this one-time donation while maintaining its annual support of library materials and programs.
“I am excited to be co-located with the Friends of the Library and their book shop. Having the shop on site allows me the opportunity to get to know the individuals who have shown their dedication to the library over the years with book sales, programs and advocacy,” said library director Jennifer Murray. “I look forward to collaborating with the members in the new building that they have imagined and worked towards for so long.”
Marjorie Von Ohlsen, former president of the Friends, said, “Many past and present members have volunteered at book sales and countless fundraising events, and we are looking to the future in our new book shop in the new library.”
If you are interested in learning more, visit southburlingtonlibraryfoundation.org.
